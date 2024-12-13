WWE News: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Appear On Good Day New York, Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens On WWE Playlist

– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre made an appearance on Good Day New York this morning ahead of tonight’s WWE Smackdown and tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. According to PWInsider, the two appeared on Friday’s episode to donate $5,000 from WWE to the New York Food Bank. The donation was in service of a holiday food drive being run by FOX5 and also included a gift of a WWE Championship title to Leslie Gordon, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of New York City.

The two promoted Saturday Night’s Main Event and Sheamus said he had the weekend off as he is dealing with broken ribs. McIntyre, who is working tomorrow’s show, promised to beat up Sami Zayn.

– WWE has posted a new Playlist episode looking at Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens’ road to Saturday Night’s Main Event, which you can see below. Owens challenges Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the show.