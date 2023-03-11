wrestling / News

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre Both Get Pins In Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Match On WWE SmackDown

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre both picked up pinfalls in the Fatal Five-Way on WWE Smackdown to determine Gunther’s next Intercontinental Championship defense. Friday’s show saw Sheamus, McIntyre, Xavier Woods, L.A. Knight, and Karrion Kross to battle to determine who would get a shot at Gunther and the title at WrestleMania.

The match ended when Shemaus pinned Woods at the identical time that McIntyre pinned Knight, leading to confusion over who was the winner. Sheamus and McIntyre confronted each other after the match as the crowd chanted “Triple Threat!” They got into it again backstage.

WWE has not yet announced who Gunther will face at WrestleMania.

