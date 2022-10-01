Sheamus Explains What A Donnybrook Is To Gunther Ahead of Extreme Rules

As previously reported, a ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match’ was added to WWE Extreme Rules, with Imperium battling the Brawling Brutes. Gunther struggled to figure out exactly what a Donnybrook was, so the Brutes’ Sheamus filled him in.

Gunther wrote: “Donny… what?”

Sheamus then gave a screenshot of the definition of the word donnybrook. It reads: “The word donnybrook is derived from a public fair that was held in Donnybrook, Ireland beginning in the 1200s. By the 1800s, the Donnybrook Fair had a reputation of being a drunken, wild event that was finally ended in the mid-1800s.”