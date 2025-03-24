wrestling / News
Sheamus Poses With Finn Balor, Says A Feud Could ‘Feed Generations’
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sheamus posted a photo of himself with Finn Balor and suggested that a feud between the two of them could be legendary. Believe it or not, Sheamus and Balor have not ever faced each other in a televised singles match.
He wrote: “A Sheamus V Balor feud would feed generations, even tho i love the lad. Thank you #WWEBelfast”
..a Sheamus V Balor feud would feed generations, even tho i love the lad. Thank you #WWEBelfast 💚 pic.twitter.com/nn0iZi33cX
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 22, 2025
