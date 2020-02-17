Sheamus: ‘The First 10 Years for Me Have Been a Dress Rehearsal’

– CTV in Vancouver recently spoke to WWE Superstar Sheamus ahead of last Friday’s Smackdown at the Rogers Arena. You can check out that video at the above link. During the interview, Sheamus talked about how he feels better than ever and how his first 10 years in WWE felt like a dress rehearsal. Below are some highlights.

Sheamus on how the first 10 years of his career were like a dress rehearsal: “Yeah you do. You’ve clearly done your research. Sometimes with interviews, I can do a bunch of them, and it’s funny how like just things come around so much, and Wikipedia ends up like a lot of interviews and stuff. The first 10 years for me have been a dress rehearsal. I feel like now with my YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, I’m just so much more focused than I was when I first came into WWE I got a lot out of my system, you know what I mean, in the beginning where I had a great run, but I still feel like there was a lot left for me to achieve. And I felt like there was a lot of distractions in my career before that.”

Sheamus on when he knew this is what he wanted to do: “So, the first guy I ever watched was Macho Man Randy Savage, his feud with George The Animal Steel, and it was on Sky One when I was in Dublin as a kid. I remember watching it when I was a kid, and I was just blown away from it. I grew up with World of Sport Wrestling with Fit Finlay and William Regal, Big Daddy, and Giant Haystacks. And I remember when I just saw these WWE — WWF at the time – WWE Superstars, I was just blown away. This is crazy. This is like real-life superheroes. It’s insane.”

Sheamus on changing his diet: “I changed a lot of things. … No, I used to go to the gym all the time. I was never really conscious about my diet. And the older you get, you start getting a lot of issues. I was getting a lot of pain and stuff. I eliminated dairy and gluten, and that made a massive difference to how I feel. And obviously, less whiskeys as well for me. Sad to say but all these things, I realized no matter how hard I train, if my diet wasn’t right, then I wasn’t going to fulfill my potential or do as good as I could. Knocking all these things out, getting a proper diet, having a good level of macros, being aware of what I’m eating and not snacking and stuff as much, it just made a huge difference for me. And I feel great. I feel better than I did when I was 31.”

