Sheamus Recalls Frustration With WWE Creative After Clash at the Castle

In an interview with The Daily Star, Sheamus spoke about being frustrated with WWE creative last year following Clash at the Castle in Wales. He challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title at that event but was unsuccessful. He noted that he wasn’t upset at the loss, but felt his momentum was halted in the weeks that followed. Here are highlights:

On being frustrated with creative: “I’m not upset about that at all. I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fists and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** – that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently.”

On not playing politics backstage: “I’m not much of a politician, to be honest with you. I just roll my sleeves up, get in there and get stuck in. The journey is just as important, that story of me trying to get my hands on the title as it’s the one title I haven’t got. It’s still a fresh story. Even with Gunther and Drew’s match at SummerSlam, people are still mentioning me because it’s still my story. I’d definitely like to retire with [the title], but that stuff is out of my control. I can just do what I can do.”

On not wrestling at Money in the Bank in the UK: “I was gutted about Money in the Bank, but obviously delighted Butch was in there and did a hell of a job. Ridge the night before against Theory, I’d have liked to have seen him get a bit more time in there. I was just bitter I wasn’t [wrestling on the show]. They know when they put me on Smackdown every week they’re going to get two or three killer segments, but when it comes to the pay per views and you have the part-timers coming into the limelight, that stings a little bit. All it does is motivate me more and more. I haven’t lost my passion, I haven’t lost my momentum and I can still go in the ring. As long as I can do all of those things, I’ll keep going until the wheels fall off.”