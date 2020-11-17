wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Gifts Drew McIntyre With Inspiration on Raw, Jeff Hardy Confronts Elias
November 17, 2020
– Sheamus offered Drew McIntyre a little martial inspiration for his match with Randy Orton on Raw. As you can see below, Sheamus gave McIntyre a chest with gifts related to the latter’s Scottish heritage including a sword and kilt.
McIntyre apparently found the inspiration he needed, as he defeated Orton to win his second WWE Championship.
– WWE also posted a clip from Raw of Jeff Hardy confronting Elias after he found flyers accusing him of being behind the wheel when Elias got hit earlier this year on Smackdown:
