Sheamus Going To Have Nose Surgery Once Again (Pics)

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus Damian Priest WWE SummerSlam

During last week’s episode of RAW, Sheamus fought Jeff Hardy in a match and said that his nose was broken after his protective mask came off. Turns out that was correct, and he has rebroken the nose after previously having surgery on it back in June. Now he will have to have a second surgery.

He wrote: “..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe [nose] job champion.

It’s unknown how much time he will miss, if any.

