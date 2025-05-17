Sheamus Hated Missing WrestleMania 41: ‘I Love What I Do’

Sheamus says he was “gutted” not to compete at WrestleMania 41. The WWE star was off TV following his participation in the Royal Rumble, and he spoke with the Daily Mail and talked about having to miss the show and more. You can see the highlights below:

On missing out on WrestleMania 41: “I was gutted that I wasn’t at Mania. The last appearance that I had was at the Rumble. I want to be in the mix. I want to be there. I’m more passionate now about my job than I ever have been. Some of the guys are like, ‘You’ve been at so many WrestleMania’s, so it’s okay.’ But it’s not okay.

“I love what I do. I love going out there in front of a crowd. I love putting on banger after banger. I love that intensity. I love setting the bar so high that everybody including the main event guys who have months and months to prepare are trying to catch up with me. Until the wheels come off and I can’t do it anymore I want to go out there. I don’t want to miss anything and I don’t want to miss a WrestleMania. It was tough. I’m not going to lie, it was really really hard.”

On pitching himself to be in the Intercontinental Title scene: “I had pitched to hopefully get in the Intercontinental title stuff again. They’re probably tired about me talking about it but that’s the one title that I have left to become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. That’s the Holy Grail, that’s it. But I wasn’t happy sitting at home. I don’t want to miss WrestleMania I don’t want to go there and not be part of the biggest show of the year. It’s tough for me. I don’t care, if you have passion for what you do you don’t want to miss that.”