Sheamus Says He Recently Fell and Hurt His Knee, Jokes About Missing Weeks in The Ring
April 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he recently fell and skinned his knees and joked that he would be out for a few weeks.
He wrote: “Taking big bumps in the County Clare.. might be out for a few weeks.”
Taking big bumps in the County Clare.. might be out for a few weeks 🤒😉 pic.twitter.com/NhCnI5kQzC
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 7, 2025
