wrestling / News
Sheamus Is Bringing Back His Mohawk Look for WrestleMania 37 (Photo)
– Ahead of WrestleMania 37, Sheamus shared a tweet showing off his old-school mohawk look he’s apparently bringing back for his upcoming US title match. Sheamus will challenge Riddle for the WWE US title at the upcoming event.
The former world champion said in the caption, “Return of The Hawk for #WrestleMania…The #WoadWarrior is your next USA Champion. #MohawkMania” You can check out his tweet below.
Sheamus vs. Riddle for the US title is slated for Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The two-night WrestleMania is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
Return of The Hawk for #WrestleMania… The #WoadWarrior is your next USA Champion. #MohawkMania pic.twitter.com/DggjSvXHBc
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 1, 2021
