Sheamus Isn’t Worried About Cesaro After WWE Exit, Says Cesaro Is Hungrier Than He’s Ever Been

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Sheamus spoke about Cesaro leaving WWE last month and said that he’s not worried that he won’t land on his feet. Here are highlights:

On Cesaro: “Honestly, when we started, Cesaro was like an acquaintance. When we started The Bar, we became brothers. I just saw him last week when I was staying in Florida. We stay in touch all the time. Legacy wise, I think he’s one of the greatest I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. I never had to worry about anything. He made me a better wrestler, better performer just by tagging with him. To me, he’ll always be one of the greatest. I think no matter what he does or where he goes, he’ll be a massive success. He’s a huge asset to anybody who picks him up. I always believed the guy would be WWE champion – that’s never off the cards because people have left and come back, but I think that whoever snaps up Cesaro is going to have a major, major talent on their hands. And I think he’s got a lot left in him, as well. I saw him the other day, I was over at his house and he’s built a whole brand new gym, it’s amazing. He’s still lifting weights like a lunatic. He still trains like a lunatic. He’s as hungry now as he’s ever been. I’m just excited to see him back in the ring, mate, but that will be whenever he’s ready to get back in there – which I think is great, as well. Sometimes we need a little time away from the bubble to get our head back together, and then just refocus, go back in and kill it again. So, I’m not worried about him one bit in the slightest. The only thing we’re going to miss is the swing at WrestleMania. I think people are really going to miss him doing 75 swings to some poor fella in the ring this year. But that’s the way the business goes.”

On putting Mark Cuban through a table: “No, I haven’t talked to Mark since then, but that was a lot of fun. Honestly, I was fresh off the boat back then. I had no idea who bleeding Mark Cuban was. I knew it was a huge deal, obviously, but I had no idea. But that was a lot of fun, gained a lot of attention. I did a lot of really cool stuff at the beginning of my career. And if Mark wants to come down again for a bit of piece of Sheam-O, he’s more than welcome, man. I’ll find a table, and I’ll put him through it again, no problem. But he’s getting soft now, he’s on the Shark Tank thing, right? Just sitting down, bossing people around, telling them what they can or not invest. But if he ever wants to come back in the real world, back in a WWE ring, I’ll be more than happy to jog his memory back to 2009.”

On teaming with Ridge Holland: “It’s been great. If he listens to me, which he has been listening, I think he’s going to do really, really well. He’s got a great look. He’s got a great background. He’s a former professional rugby player, so you know he’s tough as nails. He’s got very good instincts in that ring and natural ability. He’s just got to, as I said, for anybody starting out it really is hard. It’s hard to get into this. Even coming from NXT to the main roster, it’s a different world. From what I’ve seen now, I think he’s great. Me and him have created our own “Fight Night” which we’ll be bringing to WrestleMania, the “Donnybrook Lane Lads” coming down for “Fight Night.” We know what we’ve got to do. We bring an aggressive, hard-hitting style. We’re afraid of nobody. He’s definitely a huge asset to me. He keeps me on my toes, to be honest with you, as well. Because I’ve been training harder and heavier since we started tagging. Everything to me when we’re together is a competition, so we’ve been lifting more weight than I have in a long, long time – probably too much, I’m feeling it today. But yeah, his young blood is injected into me a little bit, and we’re pushing each other in the right direction.”