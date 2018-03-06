WWE News: Sheamus Issues Open Challenge For Wrestlemania, AJ Styles Visits Air Force Base, WWE Fans Polled On Dusty Classic

– In a post on social media, Sheamus issued an open challenge for Wrestlemania on behalf of the Bar for the RAW tag team championships.

Who will Step Up To #TheBar at #WrestleMania34? The Greatest Tag Team on Earth has NO worthy opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is an Open Invitation… #StepUpToTheBar — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 6, 2018

– AJ Styles visited Luke Air Force base in Phoenix last month. You can see a clip below.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which team will win the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Authors of Pain are in the lead with 32%, followed by SAnitY (28%), TM61 (11%), Mustache Mountain (8%), Heavy Machinery (8%), The Street Profits (8%), Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss (3%) and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (2%). The tournament begins on this week’s NXT with TM61 vs the Authors of Pain. The winners of the tournament will face the Undisputed Era at Takeover: New Orleans.