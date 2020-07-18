WWE News: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy Moves Off The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Lacey Evans vs. Naomi Clip

– Sheamus’ bar fight with Jeff Hardy won’t happen on The Horror Show at Extreme Rules as originally expected. The bar fight was revealed on last week’s episode after Miz and Morrison delivered a challenge to Hardy on Sheamus’ behalf, which Hardy accepted. However, the match is not listed on the card and it appears to have been moved to next week’s Smackdown from a segment on tonight’s show.

In the segment, which you can see below, Hardy talks about why he accepted the Bar Fight and is attacked midway through his comments by Sheamus. Sheamus says he’ll see Hardy next week on Smackdown. There’s no word yet on why the match has been moved, though it must be said that the match has not yet been officially announced for next week either.

– WWE posted a clip from Naomi’s match with Lacey Evans, which you can see below. Evans won the match: