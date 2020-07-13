wrestling / News
Backstage News On Producer & Writer for Sheamus – Jeff Hardy Urine Segment
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that D-Von Dudley was the producer behind the Sheamus – Jeff Hardy urine segment from Smackdown last month.
Additionally, Zach Hyatt wrote the segment. The doctor was originally set to be named “Dr. Kirshenbaum” but he didn’t end up being referenced on commentary.
The segment got a lot of criticism but also drew 1.3 million views on YouTube.
