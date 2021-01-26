Sheamus, John Morrison Added to Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Two more participants are set for the men’s Royal Rumble in Sheamus and John Morrison. WWE announced on Monday just before Raw that Morrison and Sheamus have declared themselves for the match.

The two join Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Big E in the match, leaving 15 spots open.

The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. We’ll have live coverage of the show here at 411mania, and an updated lineup for the