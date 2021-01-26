wrestling / News
Sheamus, John Morrison Added to Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Two more participants are set for the men’s Royal Rumble in Sheamus and John Morrison. WWE announced on Monday just before Raw that Morrison and Sheamus have declared themselves for the match.
The two join Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Big E in the match, leaving 15 spots open.
The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. We’ll have live coverage of the show here at 411mania, and an updated lineup for the
JUST IN: @TheRealMorrison and @WWESheamus have officially declared for the #RoyalRumble this Sunday! https://t.co/bXv4DfHvYz pic.twitter.com/oDDOQJhzd0
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CW Anderson Talks About Getting His Name Changed During WWE Run
- Triple H Says WWE Has Ten Indian Talents Ready For The Spotlight Right Now
- Kris Statlander On the Difficulty in Unionizing Wrestling, If It’s Feasible to Do
- Heath Slater Says He Pitched to Hit Brock Lesnar In Their Segment, Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to ‘I Got Kids’