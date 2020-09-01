wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew Gualk Says He Needs to Change, Sheamus Does a Kickboxing Fight Camp, Stock Up In After-Hours Trading
– Drew Gulak posted a video to Twitter updating fans on his status after Braun Strowman destroyed him on Smackdown. Gulak says he’s okay and thanks those who asked him, saying it was one of the worst ass-kickings he’s had. He says he made a mistake and won’t apologize, but as someone who prides himself on being a leader he did mess up. Not by attacking Strowman with a chair or agreeing to fight him later; where he messed up was the week before when Strowman got jumped by RETRIBUTION and he was the nice guy who helped Strowman up. He says he’s a little too trusting and that things have to change. He says he can be competitive against people like Strowman, The Fiend or Roman Reigns but he has to make some changes:
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.53 on Tuesday, down $0.54 (1.23%) from the previous closing price. However, it has jumped a full $1.96 (4.5%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.76% on the day.
– Sheamus has posted his first new episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts in two months, in which he attends a kickboxing fight camp. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… 15 Rounds of 3 Minutes hell is what Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson is about…A 3 Time Kickboxing World Champion. Be the best. Brave Change.”
