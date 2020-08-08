WWE News: Sheamus & King Corbin Compete Twice Each on Smackdown, Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado Highlights

Sheamus and King Corbin ended up both competing twice on Smackdown, facing off after a convoluted series of events. Riddle was facing Sheamus when Chad Gable came out and attacked Riddle, costing Sheamus the match by DQ. Sheamus attacked Gable and, blaming Corbin for the attack because of The King’s Bounty put on Riddle, got involved in Corbin’s match with Jeff Hardy.

That ultimately led to the two facing off in a match that Sheamus won. You can see highlights from all three matches below:

– WWE also shared a clip of Cesaro’s win over Lince Dorado on tonight’s show: