wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus & King Corbin Compete Twice Each on Smackdown, Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado Highlights
August 7, 2020 | Posted by
Sheamus and King Corbin ended up both competing twice on Smackdown, facing off after a convoluted series of events. Riddle was facing Sheamus when Chad Gable came out and attacked Riddle, costing Sheamus the match by DQ. Sheamus attacked Gable and, blaming Corbin for the attack because of The King’s Bounty put on Riddle, got involved in Corbin’s match with Jeff Hardy.
That ultimately led to the two facing off in a match that Sheamus won. You can see highlights from all three matches below:
– WWE also shared a clip of Cesaro’s win over Lince Dorado on tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona On If He Went Into AEW With a Chip On His Shoulder, Proving His Supporters Right
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)
- AJ Styles Responds to The Good Brothers Wanting to Bring Him to Impact Wrestling