Sheamus Says He’d Like To Face Nic Nemeth Through WWE & TNA Partnership

Sheamus says he would like a chance to match up against Nic Nemeth again as pert of WWE and TNA’s new partnership. As noted, TNA and WWE announced a multi-year partnership last week that has already seen fruit for TNA, with NXT talent appearing at Genesis over the weekend. Sheamus was asked on the Masked Man Show if there was anyone in TNA he wanted to face and named Nemeth.

“Yeah, I loved working Ziggy (Nic Nemeth),” Sheamus said (per Fightful). “Ziggy was great. I don’t think he he’s the fondest memories of working me, taking all those Brogue Kicks. I don’t think anyone took a finish as good as Ziggy. He’s great, dude. I knew him as well from FCW. Our history goes back all the way to 20 years ago.”

He continued, “But definitely another person who put on a great performance all the time. Never the biggest, but when it came to storytelling, he was great. He was so much fun to work. Dolph is so easy. I think there’s a lot of opportunities now for some of that talent to come back over and create different stories, and it’d be fun, it’d be a good time.”

Nemeth lost the TNA World Championships to Joe Hendry at Genesis.