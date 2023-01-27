Sheamus Is Looking Beyond Royal Rumble To Fighting Gunther At WrestleMania

On the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Sheamus explained that he’s not focused on the Royal Rumble currently (per Fightful). The wrestler shared how his eye is already on WrestleMania, where he hopes to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship for the third time and finally get his win. You can find a highlight from Sheamus and watch the complete episode below.

On his personal goals for this year’s events: “See, we’re talking about the Royal Rumble but all that’s been on my mind for the past couple years is the [Intercontinental Championship]. I’ve already gone toe to toe with Gunther twice. My vision board this year, my goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time and end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first ever WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I’ve been so close lately with the boys at my side over the past year, but this is still the goal for me. Royal Rumbles aside, everything else aside, that is the last piece of my WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Championship that nobody else has ever achieved in this company. That’s all I care about.”