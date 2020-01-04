Sheamus Makes His Return on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Sheamus is back in action, returning to WWE television on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. Sheamus made his return following Shorty G’s win over Dash Wilder, forcing The Revival to retreat from their attack on Shorty G and then hitting the latter with a Brogue Kick.

The WWE star has been away from the ring since suffering a concussion on the post-WrestleMania episode of Smackdown in April of last year. He had also been sidelined in the interim with spinal stenosis. Pics and video from his return are below: