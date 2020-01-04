wrestling / News
Sheamus Makes His Return on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– Sheamus is back in action, returning to WWE television on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. Sheamus made his return following Shorty G’s win over Dash Wilder, forcing The Revival to retreat from their attack on Shorty G and then hitting the latter with a Brogue Kick.
The WWE star has been away from the ring since suffering a concussion on the post-WrestleMania episode of Smackdown in April of last year. He had also been sidelined in the interim with spinal stenosis. Pics and video from his return are below:
Top Guy: Submits.@DashWilderWWE taps to #ShortyG, but @ScottDawsonWWE gets the upper hand! #SmackDown @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/Kr7LnVqoTd
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2020
HE'S BACK, FELLA! #SmackDown @wwesheamus pic.twitter.com/hdlBdOSENc
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2020
How we missed this. #BrogueKick#SmackDown @WWESheamus @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/JlVvzKZsQG
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2020
It's official. @WWESheamus won the #10YearChallenge.
Welcome back, #CelticWarrior. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PBxgh3WzoA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2020
THE CELTIC WARRIOR, @WWESheamus, IS BACK.
Fella. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YegHCyCNXe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 4, 2020
