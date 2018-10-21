WWE News: Sheamus Meets Special Olympics Medalist and Superfan, The Miz Attends a Formula 1 Race, and Maria Kanellis Writes About Meeting Her Husband

– WWE Superstar Sheamus met Special Olympics gold medalist Brandon Teague in a new video. Teague is a huge superfan of The Bar. You can check out the video WWE released of that meeting below.

– WWE Superstars and couple The Miz and Maryse spent some time at a Formula 1 race. You can check out some photos and videos they shared from the visit on Instagram below.

– WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis wrote the following message on her Facebook account, writing about meeting her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, almost eight years ago.