Sheamus Joins Men’s Team Smackdown For WWE Survivor Series

Team Smackdown’s men’s Survivor Series is complete again, with Sheamus earning a spot on the team for the PPV match. Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a match on tonight’s show to earn a spot on the time for Sunday’s PPV. He won with help from Ridge Holland and now replaces Sami Zayn after Zayn was kicked off the team last week. You can see clips from the match below.

Survivor Series takes place this Sunday live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after Smackdown.