wrestling / News
Sheamus Joins Men’s Team Smackdown For WWE Survivor Series
Team Smackdown’s men’s Survivor Series is complete again, with Sheamus earning a spot on the team for the PPV match. Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a match on tonight’s show to earn a spot on the time for Sunday’s PPV. He won with help from Ridge Holland and now replaces Sami Zayn after Zayn was kicked off the team last week. You can see clips from the match below.
Survivor Series takes place this Sunday live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after Smackdown.
Who will punch their ticket to #SurvivorSeries? We find out NEXT on #SmackDown! @KingRicochet @WWECesaro @WWESheamus @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/4KcYvQTWEP
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Guess that's a no on The Bar reunion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KSAmpgBBtm
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021
WHAT?!?!#SmackDown @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/vHBrTpeMEP
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
HIGH-STAKES. HIGH-RISK.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VH3IpxxJ3Q
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Swing is in the air in Hartford! #SmackDown @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/vJAJKhd0dI
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Oh!
…. OHHH!!!!!#SmackDown @KingRicochet @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/ZeOY5kSDsV
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
THIS MATCH! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WWYJoOKcN2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021
.@RidgeWWE comes to @WWESheamus’ aid! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/94Uq7X6h9H
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
.@WWESheamus is headed to #SurvivorSeries!#SmackDown @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/qfgbnlHdb2
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Creative Uncertainty In WWE On How To Book Hit Row, Outside Interest In Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
- WWE ‘Expecting Professionalism’ From Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch In Their Match At Survivor Series
- Note On Top Dolla Reportedly ‘Rubbing People The Wrong Way’ During His Time In WWE
- AEW Full Gear Had Third-Largest Live Gate In Company History, Note on Movie Theater Business and Google Interest