Sheamus Says He Misses Being in the Ring

– Spin.ph recently chatted with WWE Superstar Sheamus during a media event for his recent promotional tour in the Philippines. The former WWE World champion was part of a media scrum at Skinny Mike’s Sports bar in the country. Sheamus talked about how he misses being in the ring. He’s recently been out of action since last April after he suffered a concussion.

Last month, Sheamus shared a video on his Twitter account showing him wearing a WWE referee uniform and a new hair style. That seemed to spark rumors and speculation he was going to become a referee. Sheamus denied that was the case, clarifying the referee uniform was for a movie role. He stated, “It’s just for a movie,” adding, “It just fits me well, looks good on me. That’s why I posted it.”

While Sheamus has been out of action for a few months, he’s remained active on social media and continued sharing his workout videos on his YouTube channel. He stated, “I’m trying to get better. I miss the ring.” He’s been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of Smackdown Live.