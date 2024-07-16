Sheamus Gets New Theme Song On WWE Raw, Attacked By Pete Dunne

Sheamus debuted a new entrance theme on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The WWE star came out to a new entrance theme on Monday’s show for his match with Bronson Reed, as you can see below.

Sheamus picked up the win over Reed, but ended up attacked by Reed after the match. Dunne came out and took out Reed, and when Sheamus went to shake his former Brawling Brute’s comrade’s hand Dunne left. Sheamus went to leave and Dunne attacked him from behind. He then left the ring as Reed climbed to the top and hit a Tsunami on Sheamus: