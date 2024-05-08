Sheamus Says He Will Not Challenge GUNTHER Again: ‘3-0 Is The Final Tally’

Sheamus faced GUNTHER for the third time on Monday’s episode of RAW and according to the Celtic Warrior, it will be the final time. GUNTHER defeated Sheamus to advance in the King of the Ring tournament, ending their trilogy undefeated. They previously fought twice in 2022, including at Clash at the Castle and an episode of Smackdown.

Sheamus wrote: “There aint gonna be no quadrilogy so 3-0 is the final tally. I am done. Some will argue he tapped, he used a weapon, he had outside interference.. ok! give him bragging rights, I fought fair & with honour. Those who cheat to win are only fooling themselves & the dim witted.”