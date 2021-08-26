Sheamus On His Relationship With Drew McIntyre, What’s Next For Him

Sheamus recently discussed his frenemy status with Drew McIntyre and his future plans in a new interview. The former United States Champion spoke with Fightful, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his friendship & rivalry with Drew McIntyre: “I was watching him walk around in his suit. He looks so weird in a suit, doesn’t he? He looks weird in a suit. Just looks weird. Did he even iron it, actually? Who’s he to talk about face masks improving me? Can’t even iron his own bleeding suit. Yeah, yeah. Good for you, Drew. Keep doing what you’re doing, mate. I’ll enjoy my time off while you’re do all this media. How much media can he do?” By the way, this’ll be picked up, we’re having a crack. That’s the thing now, right? Ain’t that the thing, you have a crack, you have a conversation and then people take a line out of it and they put it up, ‘This is a serious thing. Sheamus says Drew is boring.’”

On who he wants to face next: “Taking on all comers. I’m not sitting back hiding behind a bleeding wall or a group of people. I’m going out there. I put my neck on the line. I don’t care. I don’t worry. I want all these young lads to come up and step up to me. I want them to raise their game. I want them to bring a physicality that has never been seen before. ‘Cause that’s what I’m going to bring out of them. That’s what I do. People are starting to cop on to that now. They’re starting to see what Sheamus is about and that’s what I’ve always been about, you know what I mean? So, I’ll take on all the young lads. There’s a couple people that won’t do that. They’ll only take on the greats competitors, you know what I mean? But, I go rough it up with Riddle. I rough it up with bleeding Damien Priest. Keith Lee. Humberto. Anybody, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m on the ground. I’m a soldier, fella. I get in there and I get stuck in. I want to bring the best out of these guys. I really do, mate. That’s what it’s all about, man. I can’t do this forever, but as long as I’m doing it, there’s gonna be a lot of bleeding black eyes going around that locker room, you know what I’m saying?”