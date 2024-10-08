wrestling / News

Sheamus Beats Pete Dunne In Donnybrook Match On WWE Raw, Says ‘Butch Is Dead’ After

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus WWE Raw 10-7-24 Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus defeated Pete Dunne in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match on Raw, and commented on the match after. Monday’s episode saw the Celtic Warrior defeat Dunne, surviving having his hands zip-tied behind his back for a running knee strike. Sheamus was able to bounce back and hit Dunne with a Brogue Kick for the win.

After the match, Sheamus posted his war wounds to Twitter and wrote:

“BUTCH IS DEAD. LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Sheamus, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading