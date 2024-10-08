Sheamus Beats Pete Dunne In Donnybrook Match On WWE Raw, Says ‘Butch Is Dead’ After

Sheamus defeated Pete Dunne in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match on Raw, and commented on the match after. Monday’s episode saw the Celtic Warrior defeat Dunne, surviving having his hands zip-tied behind his back for a running knee strike. Sheamus was able to bounce back and hit Dunne with a Brogue Kick for the win.

After the match, Sheamus posted his war wounds to Twitter and wrote: