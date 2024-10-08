wrestling / News
Sheamus Beats Pete Dunne In Donnybrook Match On WWE Raw, Says ‘Butch Is Dead’ After
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
Sheamus defeated Pete Dunne in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match on Raw, and commented on the match after. Monday’s episode saw the Celtic Warrior defeat Dunne, surviving having his hands zip-tied behind his back for a running knee strike. Sheamus was able to bounce back and hit Dunne with a Brogue Kick for the win.
After the match, Sheamus posted his war wounds to Twitter and wrote:
“BUTCH IS DEAD. LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger”
BUTCH IS DEAD. LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger💥 pic.twitter.com/AwDrjYuQQO
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 8, 2024
