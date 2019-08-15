Sheamus Thinks the Philippines Can Create a Big WWE Superstar

– ESPN spoke to WWE Superstar Sheamus during a media event for his promotional tour in the Philippines. During the event, Sheamus spoke about the country, which is set to host an upcoming WWE live event on September 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Below are some highlights.

Sheamus on the Philippines: “Great country. It’s the people in it. Especially being here last 24 hours, it’s the fact that everybody here is so proud of the Philippines. Everyone here’s so proud of their country, everybody here are so nice. So respectful. More importantly, everybody here loves the WWE.”

Sheamus on the Philippines can produce a WWE Superstar: “I have no doubt in my mind that somebody from this area, here in the Philippines wants to be a WWE Superstar. There is no reason why, from a country like this, there’s no reason that there can’t be a WWE Superstar, man or woman, come through here and represent the country.”