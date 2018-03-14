 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Polls Fans On Match With Braun Strowman, RAW Social Media Score, New Video From Brie Bella

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus

– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus said that Kurt Angle has still not told the Bar what’s going on with their match at Wrestlemania 34. Braun Strowman won a tag team battle royal by himself to get the shot. The Celtic Warrior then issued a poll on if they should face Strowman by himself or with a tag partner.

– Monday’s episode of RAW ranked #1 in series & specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. It had 1.964 million total interactions including 327,000 on Facebook, 1.335 million on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. It’s up from last week, which had a total of 1.409 million interactions – 180,000 Facebook interactions, 1.020 Instagram interactions and 209,000 Twitter interactions.

– Brie Bella has posted a new video on Youtube of her Total Mommy series.

