WWE News: Sheamus Promises Brutality at Elimination Chamber, New Day vs. RETRIBUTION Clip

– Sheamus is not happy that he doesn’t have a solo title shot at the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, and promised to take his anger out on Drew McIntyre. As previously reported, it was announced on Raw that McIntyre will defend the title against six men including Sheamus inside Elimination Chamber, and WWE posted this video from Raw of Sheamus confronting Adam Pearce about that:

– WWE also posted the following clip from The New Day’s match with RETRIBUTION on tonight’s show, which saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pick up the win: