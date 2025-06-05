Sheamus On What Makes R-Truth One Of The Most Beloved WWE Stars

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Sheamus spoke about the recent WWE exit of R-Truth and why Truth was one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster. Truth announced this past weekend that he will be leaving the company after they decided not to renew his contract.

Sheamus said: “He’s one of the most beloved because he is one of the most entertaining. I had my first dark match against him when I came up, in ’07 I think, or ’08,” he recalled. “I came up on the road for dark. R-Truth had just come back; after he was with the company, he went to TNA and he came back again. So, we had the dark match together on the road and from then we bonded. That fella walking into the dressing room, and it’s just laughs. He has this contagious laugh that just lights up the room.“