Sheamus Reflects on His Favorite Matches of 2024

– During a recent interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus revealed some of his favorite matches of 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sheamus on his favorite matches of 2024: “I really enjoyed that last triple threat at Survivor Series [versus Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser], which was probably my last match of 2024. But, man, there’s been a lot, like, I think the first match I had with Ivar where I came back with extra cushion around my waist was a pretty nerve-wracking one for me because I didn’t even think I was going to be able to wrestle again, so I came back on that one.”

On his match with Ivar: “I was pretty nervous with that, but Ivar is such a great talent it was easy enough. Also, the triple threat, I think, with me, Drew [McIntyre] and [Ilja] Dragunov, I think that was the match for me that I actually belt, ‘I’m back.'”

At last weekend’s edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Sheamus once again failed in his pursuit of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, losing to Bron Breakker during the live NBC broadcast.