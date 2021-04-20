WWE News: Sheamus Reinstates US Title Open Challenge, Kofi Kingston vs. Elias Clip

– The US Championship open is back, as announced by Sheamus on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Sheamus announce that the open challenge would be run whenever he felt like, and ended up facing Humberto Carrillo. Sheamus picked up the win and then said backstage that he had more lessons to give, as you can see in the clips below:

– WWE also released the following clip of Elias defeating Kofi Kingston from Raw: