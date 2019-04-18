wrestling / News
Sheamus Reportedly Suffered A Concussion Last Week
April 18, 2019 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, Sheamus has been off television as he has been dealing with an injury. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus is out with a concussion. It’s believed that he suffered the injury on the April 9 episode of Smackdown, when he teamed with Drew McIntyre and Cesaro against the New Day. If that’s the case, that would be the same match where Big E injured his knee.
