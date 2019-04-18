wrestling / News

Sheamus Reportedly Suffered A Concussion Last Week

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus

As we reported yesterday, Sheamus has been off television as he has been dealing with an injury. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus is out with a concussion. It’s believed that he suffered the injury on the April 9 episode of Smackdown, when he teamed with Drew McIntyre and Cesaro against the New Day. If that’s the case, that would be the same match where Big E injured his knee.

