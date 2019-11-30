wrestling / News
Sheamus’ Return Teased in Smackdown Vignette (Video)
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Sheamus is on his way back to Smackdown, as was teased in a vignette on tonight’s episode. You can see the video below, in which the Celtic Warrior leveled barbs at the full Smackdown roster from Bray Wyatt and King Corbin to Shorty G.
Sheamus has been out of action since WrestleMania due to a concussion and spinal stenosis.
.@WWESheamus is clearly ready to make #SmackDown his. pic.twitter.com/qPxMCEzGJH
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Eric Bischoff Denies Creative Involvement on Smackdown While He Was Executive Director
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017