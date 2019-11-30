wrestling / News

Sheamus’ Return Teased in Smackdown Vignette (Video)

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus WWE

– Sheamus is on his way back to Smackdown, as was teased in a vignette on tonight’s episode. You can see the video below, in which the Celtic Warrior leveled barbs at the full Smackdown roster from Bray Wyatt and King Corbin to Shorty G.

Sheamus has been out of action since WrestleMania due to a concussion and spinal stenosis.

