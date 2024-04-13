Sheamus’ Return Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Sheamus will make his return to WWE TV on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that the Celtic Warrior will make his return on Monday’s show.

Sheamus has been out of action since his loss to Edge on the August 18th, 2023 episode of WWE Smackdown due to a shoulder injury he had been dealing with. Raw airs next Monday night on USA Network and the updated lineup is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

* Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Sheamus returns