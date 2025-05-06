wrestling / News

Sheamus Makes Return On WWE Raw

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus made his return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The WWE star made his return on Monday’s show, defeating Austin Theory in a match after hitting him with a Brogue Kick.

This was Sheamus’ first appearance on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble.

