Sheamus Makes Return On WWE Raw
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
Sheamus made his return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The WWE star made his return on Monday’s show, defeating Austin Theory in a match after hitting him with a Brogue Kick.
This was Sheamus’ first appearance on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble.
He's BACK, fella!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cDQyuoY8Gs
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025
Monday Night is for the FELLAS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TD790t0Lc8
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025
OMAHA LOVES IT 💥 pic.twitter.com/IHkla7fn61
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025
