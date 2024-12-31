wrestling / News
Sheamus Makes Return On WWE Raw, Attacks Ludwig Kaiser
Sheamus made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw to take down Ludwig Kaiser. Monday night’s show saw the Celtic Warrior make his return as Kaiser was cutting a promo, rushing the ring and taking out Kaiser with a Brogue Kick.
Sheamus has been off TV since suffering a cracked rib at Survivor Series.
What does @wwe_kaiser have in store tonight on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/nlWtttf3Bp
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
Welcome back to FIGHT NIGHT!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H8spH1IYjN
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024
