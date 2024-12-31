wrestling / News

Sheamus Makes Return On WWE Raw, Attacks Ludwig Kaiser

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus WWE Raw 12-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw to take down Ludwig Kaiser. Monday night’s show saw the Celtic Warrior make his return as Kaiser was cutting a promo, rushing the ring and taking out Kaiser with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus has been off TV since suffering a cracked rib at Survivor Series.

