WWE News: Sheamus Returning to the Road Soon, Rocky Johnson Autobiography Coming Next Week, December Smackdown Tickets On Sale

– Sheamus is heading back out on the road for WWE soon. PWInsider reports that the WWE star is listed for several autograph sessions in Raw markets on the same day as Raw tapings in those cities. Sheamus has been out of action since April, and has been dealing with spinal stenosis. He was not listed as part of the preliminary draft pool for the WWE Draft that kicks off tonight.

– Rocky Johnson and Scott Teal’s Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story is set to release on October 15th in hardcover via ECW Press. The synopsis reads:

Before there was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there was “Soulman” Rocky Johnson. At 14, Rocky Johnson left home to seek fortune and, after a short stint in boxing, decided to make professional wrestling his career. He had his first match in 1965 and never looked back. An incredibly agile and talented wrestler for a man his size, he was a featured main-eventer in every territory he worked ? Vancouver, Los Angeles, Florida, New York, and all points in between. He also appeared in wrestling arenas worldwide, including in Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Samoa, and Puerto Rico. In Soulman, Johnson explores not only his career accomplishments, but also reflects upon what his achievements, as a direct descendant of slaves, mean historically and for Black culture. In the South, he shattered racial barriers when he became the first African-American to win the Southern, Georgia, and Florida heavyweight titles, and in 1983, he teamed with Tony Atlas to become the first all-Black WWWF tag team champions. Rocky sees his greatest accomplishment, however, in his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson whom he trained to be a wrestler in 1995 and who is now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and one of the most-recognized names in the world. Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story is an in-depth look at the life of a self-made man who wouldn’t let anything stand in his way on the road to success.

– Tickets went on sale for the December 20th Smackdown in Brooklyn New York.