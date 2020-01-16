Sheamus Returns to the Ring at WWE and BT Sport House Party Event (Pics, Video)

– WWE Superstar Sheamus made his return to the ring yesterday a house party event for BT Sport to celebrate the new broadcast partnership with the network and WWE. WWE recently moved to the network for the UK and Ireland. You can check out some clips and photos of Sheamus at the event for his return match that were posted on Twitter below.

Sheamus faced and beat Andrade in a singles match at the event. This was his first match since April 2019 on Smackdown. The former WWE World champion recently returned to TV earlier this month after WWE had teased his return for a while with a series of vignettes.

And as if the party wasn't enough we're being treated to Sheamus vs Andrade#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/B5EvXy67Uv — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 15, 2020