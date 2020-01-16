wrestling / News
Sheamus Returns to the Ring at WWE and BT Sport House Party Event (Pics, Video)
– WWE Superstar Sheamus made his return to the ring yesterday a house party event for BT Sport to celebrate the new broadcast partnership with the network and WWE. WWE recently moved to the network for the UK and Ireland. You can check out some clips and photos of Sheamus at the event for his return match that were posted on Twitter below.
Sheamus faced and beat Andrade in a singles match at the event. This was his first match since April 2019 on Smackdown. The former WWE World champion recently returned to TV earlier this month after WWE had teased his return for a while with a series of vignettes.
What. A. Night.
We guess we should probably make a #NoFilterWWE about all this… 👀#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/y8tAeCQ6C5
— #WWEonBT (@btsportwwe) January 16, 2020
The United States champion @AndradeCienWWE comin' at ya! 💥#WWEonBTpic.twitter.com/HXMkRnVoEa
— #WWEonBT (@btsportwwe) January 16, 2020
.@WWESheamus return to the ring, FELLA. #WWEonBT @btsportwwe @btsport pic.twitter.com/aju5jIrg1P
— Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) January 16, 2020
And as if the party wasn't enough we're being treated to Sheamus vs Andrade#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/B5EvXy67Uv
— Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 15, 2020
So good to see @WWESheamus back in action.
The Celtic Warrior told me earlier that he’s laser-focused on winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship!#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/2lbqMWn9Du
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Big E Reflects on on The New Day’s Program With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Over His ‘Testicles’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hulk Hogan Whipping David Flair at Souled Out ’99, Ric Claiming Hogan Went Too Far
- Kurt Angle Says He Enjoyed Working With Vince Russo, Explains Why Russo’s Stories Didn’t Always Work in TNA
- Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’