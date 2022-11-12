Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline

Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.

The Brawling Brutes went at The Bloodline and were overwhelmed until Drew McIntyre came down to join Sheamus and company in the fight. The match seemed to be setting up a likely WarGames match for Survivor Series, though that is not confirmed at this time.