Sheamus Reunites With Miro Following His AEW Exit

– As previously reported, Miro recently parted ways with AEW after being granted his release. The wrestler formerly known as WWE Superstar Rusev had not appeared on AEW TV since December 2023. Following the news, WWE Superstar Sheamus shared a photo with Miro as the two reunited following the news. Sheamus shared a photo with his former onscreen WWE rival on social media.

Sheamus and Miro shared some celebratory Guinness in the photo, and Sheamus wrote, “The Lads 👊🏻 🇮🇪🇧🇬,” in the caption. You can view the photo below: