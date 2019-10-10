Sheamus Reveals The Reaction To His WWE Title Win: ‘What The F Is Going On?’

In an interview with Paddy Power, Sheamus revealed that the reaction to his first WWE title win is one of his favorite WWE title wins, due to the shock from the people when it happened. Here are highlights:

On his favorite career moment: “People ask me what my favourite moment is and I’m always like, there’s so many. There are just so many special moments that lead to where we are now. The first person I called was my closest friend. I was like, ‘this is mad!’ I just had the title in my hand at the hotel room and the whole thing was just crazy, it just didn’t register at the time. Everyone was like, what the fuck’s going on? But when you win it, that’s great, it’s fantastic and you shock the world. But, then I had to go and prove to everybody (including myself) that this was not a fluke. I had it for a couple of months and lost it, but then I won it again at Fatal 4-Way in 2010. That was twice I’d done it and that’s when I could say to myself, ‘okay, it wasn’t a one-off’. They’re people that win the WWE title once in a blue moon, but I cemented my legacy by keeping the head down and kicking the s**t out of people.”

On his first Wrestlemania: “My knees went weak, I’d never really seen anything like it. When you’re on the ramp at a packed 70,000 or 80,000-seater arena – the noise just hits you. Even now, when I go out it’s a mad feeling, you just can’t describe it! That’s why you see so many superstars like Triple H and The Undertaker come back for it every year. They all just want to be at Mania because of that feeling when you walk out through the curtain, it’s incredible. There’s nothing like it, I just can’t explain what it’s like.”

On not getting complacent: “Nothing was enough, I was never satisfied. People ask me, ‘are you happy with everything?’ I’ll be happy in about 20 years when I retire, and I can put all those achievements in a case or something. That’s what happens when you start winning titles, you’re never happy. If you’re hungry and you want to succeed in something, you’re never happy with what you get – you always want more.”