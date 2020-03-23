– Sheamus recently spoke to Digital Spy about his role in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie where he played Rocksteady. Highlights are below.

On getting the gig: “They went to WWE and there were a couple of us involved. I think (AEW’s) Cody was involved and Daniel Bryan was involved, I was, and a few others. I submitted a couple of tapes. I was overseas and Miz actually did the read with me – I’m still very grateful to him. We were in Germany and we found a room and filmed it on my phone. I sent it in and they really liked it so when I came back from the European tour they wanted to meet me. I feel like they could have done more with (Bebop and Rocksteady) because they were so entertaining. I’m still hoping that they bring it back, but you never know in this business.”

On doing more acting: “I get told all the time because of my look and everything, ‘You should have been in Game of Thrones, you should have been in Vikings. So I don’t think there’ll ever be a shortage out there if I do ever try to stick my head into full-time roles. I’m such a mad-looking fella it should be easy enough! I wanted to play Venom in Spider-Man, but they gave that to Tom Hardy. Obviously they wanted a less jacked guy than I was.”