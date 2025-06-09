Sheamus Reveals WWE Scrapped “Banger Bros” Name Real Fast

Sheamus recently confirmed that the tag team name he used with Drew McIntyre in 2023, “The Banger Bros,” was quickly scrapped by WWE.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (per Fightful.com), Sheamus reflected on the short-lived tag team and its popular, yet problematic, name. The duo came together in early 2023 ahead of their acclaimed Triple Threat match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

“Remember the Banger Brothers? The thing back in the day me and Drew McIntyre. The Banger Brothers,” Sheamus said. “That got shut down real fast, by the way.”

The name was dropped by WWE after the company reportedly discovered its similarity to the name of an adult entertainment company. Though the team was popular with fans, they have not teamed together since March 2023.