Sheamus & Ridge Holland Beat New Day at WrestleMania 38 Night Two (Clips)

Sheamus and Ridge Holland snuck their way into a win over The New Day during night two of WrestleMania 38. On Sunday night’s show, the heel alliance defeated Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in short order after Butch got involved. You can see a couple of clips from the bout below.

The match was originally scheduled scheduled for night one but was bumped due to timing issues and added to the night two.

