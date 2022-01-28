Sheamus Recalls Royal Rumble Win 10 Years Ago, Talks Working With Younger Talent

Sheamus looked back at his Royal Rumble win in 2012 and discussed his role as a veteran now in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with TV Insider for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his Royal Rumble win 10 years ago: “I was going into the biggest moment in my career, and I woke up with a stye in my eye. It was the most stressful thing ever. It threw me off for most of the day. I tried to use a hot rag. It didn’t start out too good, but the match went great. I had the thing with [Chris] Jericho at the end where it went a couple of minutes. It was a great ending. I’ve won multiple championships, but not many people can say they won the Royal Rumble. To me, in the grand scheme of things, becoming a Royal Rumble winner is the hardest thing to do.”

On how WWE has changed since then: “When I moved out from Ireland to FCW [WWE developmental Florida Championship Wrestling], it was a huge thing for me. I was working in IT. I had a really good job. I basically quit the job and went there for $500 a week. It seemed crazy, but this is what I wanted to do. I was only there a week, and there were cuts of six or seven people. It threw me back. It has kind of always been that way. There was a time where there were a lot of talents coming in, and talents weren’t being released. I think over the last year or two people have been coming and going. Since I started a lot of talent has also come back. Drew [McIntyre] and Jinder [Mahal] for example.

“You just have to stay focused. A lot of those decisions are out of my control. I think for the guys and girls that are there, we just get on it. We’re passionate about what we do and love what we do and perform every week. There will be a time I’m not there. It’s the way the business works since the beginning. There is always a new crop of talent hungry and ready to come in. For me, my thing is to be hungrier and more focused than anybody else. You have to kill it every single day and stay sharp.”

On working with younger talent like Ridge Holland: “I’m a firm believer in helping talent. I’ve never been one of these people worried about my spot or what if he comes in and becomes more popular than me. I’ve done a lot. There is one thing I haven’t done, which is winning the IC [Intercontinental] title. Something on my radar right now. I will say I’ve been doing that a lot—working with young guys. I think there is a lot of great potential in Ridge. He has such explosive power and speed. He looks the part. He is from England, so now there is another person to get behind. I want to help him in any way I can. That’s my role, and I enjoy it.

“I was in the ring with Rick Boogs a couple of weeks ago on live events, and I enjoyed it. The first night wasn’t great. The second night in Boston I had a lot of ideas to help make his performance better, and what would suit him. I’m not only thinking about myself but the guys I’m in the ring with. That’s the way it should be with everyone. [William] Regal did that for me. I got to work with Batista, John Cena, Triple H. They were always helpful to me…I want to do what I was taught, especially the ones that want the help and are passionate. I enjoy that part of the process as much as doing my own thing in the ring. I feel like I’m in a great place and spot.”