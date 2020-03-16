Sheamus Says Champions Should Show Up Every Week

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sheamus spoke about part-time champions in wrestling and his belief that they should appear on television every week. WWE has two part-time champions right now, with Universal Champion Goldberg and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Here are highlights:

On part-time champions: “I’m always skeptical about champions who just pop up once in a blue moon, like once every six months, or once every year. I think it’s important to have your champion on every week, that’s how I grew up watching WWE that’s how I see it.”

On Wrestlemania: “There’s a lot of mixed reactions about Goldberg and Roman at Mania. But honestly the match I’m really looking forward to is Brock (Lesnar) and Drew (McIntyre). I’m really feeling the Brock and Drew match.”