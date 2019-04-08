Sheamus Says Fans Should Get Behind Cesaro For a World Title Run

– Sheamus is a supporter of Cesaro becoming a main event-level champion in WWE and wants fans to get behind it. Sheamus and Cesaro spoke with Inside the Ropes ahead of WrestleMania, and were asked about Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch getting pushed into the main event by fan support.

Cesaro said about Kofi’s title shot, “He does [deserve to be World Champion], and we’re all very excited for Kofi. I think this WrestleMania has a lot of cool stories like that. We have Kofi Kingston, you know, and it feels like the WWE universe kind of willed him into that spot. And the same with Becky Lynch, you know, we’re obviously very excited for the first-ever women’s triple threat main event at WrestleMania. And I feel like that’s just a reflection of what the crowd wants. And I think you can see actually, because we are in Brooklyn, that kind of started at SummerSlam with Becky.”

When the subject turned to the possibility of a Cesaro run, Sheamus said, “I’ve always said, at least in the last couple of years, one title I haven’t won is the Intercontinental Title. But I’d rather see (Cesaro) win the (World Title) than me win the Intercontinental Title. I’d rather see him be the World Champion. He deserves it. And that’s up to the fans. They make that decision. When they make enough noise about anything, the brass have to listen. It’s just the way it is. Becky, Kofi. And I’m telling you know, people forget — like, it’s funny when you’re in a tag team, so much stuff happens in the WWE that you kind of get taken back over what’s going on. Getting to see him [Cesaro], any of his singles matches tear it up. No one hits harder or works harder. I’m always jealous when we’re in the ring and I watch him do springboard uppercuts, all the the athletic stuff. Not only is he athletic but he’s probably the strongest guy, pound-for-pound in WWE, and the most innovative as well. And no one has more passion than him.”

